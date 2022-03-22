Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.67. 3,362,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.74 and its 200-day moving average is $147.88. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

