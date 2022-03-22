Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,053 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,778,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,217. The company has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $138.18 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.