Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Prologis stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,460. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

