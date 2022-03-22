Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

CSCO stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,263,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,932,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

