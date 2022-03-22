Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Genuine Parts makes up 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.16. 546,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $113.64 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

