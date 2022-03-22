Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Hubbell makes up 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hubbell by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

HUBB stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.00. The stock had a trading volume of 387,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

