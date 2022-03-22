Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

