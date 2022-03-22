Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after acquiring an additional 385,038 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after acquiring an additional 163,153 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $243.56. The stock had a trading volume of 277,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.49 and a 200 day moving average of $240.49. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

