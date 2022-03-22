Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

