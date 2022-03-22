Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Makes New $9.37 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,595 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 5.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,287,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

