Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Leggett & Platt accounts for about 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

