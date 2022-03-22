Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 4.4% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.01. 5,724,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,627. The firm has a market cap of $283.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

