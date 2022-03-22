Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Intel makes up 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,802,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,021,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

