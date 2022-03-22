Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,512 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VCSH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,622,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,091. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

