Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,594 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Hubbell makes up 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

HUBB traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.00. 387,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,159. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.