Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.50. 2,898,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,508. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

