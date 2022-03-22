Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Takes Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

NYSE FLT traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $243.56. 277,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.49. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

