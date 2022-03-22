AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 62,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 328,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $32.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 112,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 70.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

