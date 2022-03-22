Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $61.67. 254,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,319. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $695,169,000 after buying an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after purchasing an additional 355,932 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,937,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

