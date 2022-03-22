Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $10.72

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.26. Agora shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 31,369 shares changing hands.

API has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agora by 57.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after buying an additional 1,444,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agora by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,066,000 after buying an additional 1,779,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agora by 27.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 558,286 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Agora by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,275,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,264,000 after purchasing an additional 303,756 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

