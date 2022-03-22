Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 154.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of AGFY opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Agrify has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Agrify in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 5,148.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify (Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

