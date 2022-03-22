Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0916 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Aion has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $45.94 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,624.39 or 1.00129022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066362 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00300616 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00137473 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.00274685 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005228 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001258 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars.

