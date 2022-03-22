Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.14

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.14 and traded as low as $14.10. Air China shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 424 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

