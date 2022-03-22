Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $455.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will post $455.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.40 million to $458.70 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $376.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In related news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after buying an additional 750,442 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,678,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 229,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,594,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 175,991 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

