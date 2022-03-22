Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $161.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of -212.89 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

