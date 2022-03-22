Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 136.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akerna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

KERN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,229. The company has a market cap of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Akerna in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Akerna by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

