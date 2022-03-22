Albert W. Hank Sells 2,700 Shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BBQ traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $160.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BBQ by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BBQ by 26.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ during the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BBQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBQ. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

