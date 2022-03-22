Alchemy Pay Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $170.92 million and approximately $24.63 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.32 or 0.00414951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00099290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00107077 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,024,408 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.