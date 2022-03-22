Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

AXU stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,836. The company has a market cap of C$360.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of C$1.70 and a 12 month high of C$4.01.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

