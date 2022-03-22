Algorand Tops One Day Trading Volume of $416.44 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $5.45 billion and approximately $416.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00201319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00026216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.00434697 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00058650 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,062,455,284 coins and its circulating supply is 6,627,098,689 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.