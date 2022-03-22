Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

NYSE:BABA opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a market capitalization of $280.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

