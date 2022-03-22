Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $103.59

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.59, but opened at $112.49. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 433,021 shares.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $316.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

