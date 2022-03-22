Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUFGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANCUF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.97.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

