Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

ALKS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

