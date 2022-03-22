Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Down to $25.89

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.89, but opened at $25.11. Alkermes shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 10,977 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alkermes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

