Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 90,067 shares.The stock last traded at $843.36 and had previously closed at $844.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Y. StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $670.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alleghany by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

