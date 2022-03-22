AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.11

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $10.75. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 281,984 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.