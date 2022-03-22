Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.52. Allot Communications shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 424,899 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $295.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,568,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

