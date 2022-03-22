Allworth Financial LP Acquires 462,602 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,602 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.33% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $25,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,029,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,404. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

