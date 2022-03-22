Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 376,028.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 454,995 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $14,726,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 17,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,855. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

