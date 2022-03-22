Allworth Financial LP Buys 131,486 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4,689.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,486 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 309,776 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 490,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,821,000 after acquiring an additional 227,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,201,000 after buying an additional 122,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.60. 1,369,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,907. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.59 and a 1 year high of $132.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

