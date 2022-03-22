Allworth Financial LP Buys 227,194 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 1,454.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,194 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock remained flat at $$51.69 on Tuesday. 43,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,030. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

