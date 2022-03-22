Allworth Financial LP Buys 23,955 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.67. 10,563,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,134,509. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

