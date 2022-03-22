Allworth Financial LP Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

VGIT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

