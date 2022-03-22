Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.71. 14,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,067. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.88.

