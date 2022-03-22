Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,642 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.10% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

