Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

HON traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $195.09. 18,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,895. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

