Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $24,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $108.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

