Allworth Financial LP Has $17.58 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,146 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 190,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

