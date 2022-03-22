Allworth Financial LP Has $6.48 Million Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 184,224 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06.

